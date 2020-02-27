GB milking herd falls by three percent, data shows

The GB milking herd has shrunk again, according to the latest data from the British Cattle Movement Service

The GB milking herd has fallen down three percent from the same point last year, according to the latest data.

As of 1 January 2020, the herd stood at 1.72 million head, down 3% (-49,600 head) compared to last year.

Data from the British Cattle Movement Service (BCMS) shows that the largest contributor to the decline was the lower number of cows aged 2-4yrs (-42,500 head).

Looking at the figures, AHDB Analyst Hannah Clarke says this follows the current trend, as the lower number of calves on the ground 2-4 years ago works its way up through the age brackets.







BCMS data also shows a decline in the number of cows aged 6-8 years old (-15,800 head).

Offsetting this slightly was the number of cows aged 4-6 years old, which was up by 10,500 head compared to January 2019.

Again, these figures follow herd trends of previous years, Ms Clarke explains.

While the number of youngstock (0-2yrs) dropped by 5,700 head on the year, an increase in numbers aged 0-6mths (+1,800 head), helped to slow the overall decline in youngstock numbers.

Ms Clarke says the slowing rate of decline in youngstock numbers suggests some future stabilisation of the GB milking herd size.