GB organic milk production put at 493m litres in 2020/21

Organic milk production in Great Britain totalled nearly half a billion litres during 2020 and 2021, according to an estimate by the AHDB.

The levy organisation has released provisional figures which puts GB organic milk production at 493 million litres.

And new figures for the month of April 2021 has put organic production at 45.3 million litres.

That would be just 0.4m litres (-0.8 percent) lower than April last year.

"We estimate organic milk production in GB to have been around 493 million litres in 2020/21," said Chris Gooderham, AHDB's head of market specialists.

"This is the first year of data that we’ve been able to collate, and will set the base for future comparisons."

However, Mr Gooderham added that these numbers were still only provisional.

"We have started to estimate GB organic milk production as part of our weekly survey of the largest milk buyers," he said.

"The volumes are scaled up based on other available data, including the official Defra organic report.

"The aim over the coming weeks is to start publishing daily deliveries data for GB organic milk along the lines of the current overall daily deliveries information."