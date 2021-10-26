GB pig prices see sharp fall again, figures show

Weekly pig prices have fallen sharply again, according to the latest figures, with the SPP now 6 pence lower than the five-year average for the time of year.

The EU-spec SPP fell in the latest week ending 16 October 2021, by 4.66 pence to 146.35 pence per kilogram.

The SPP reflects the price of all standard pigs bought by GB processors in the previous 7-day week and is a simple average of all the prices paid in that week alone.

Analysing the figures, the AHDB said that live pig supplies continued to outstrip available processing capacity.

"Low EU prices also remain a key part of the current price declines," said Bethan Wilkins, AHDB red meat senior analyst.

"As was the case two weeks ago, low prices paid for batches of pigs destined for markets requiring minimal butchery, have likely weighed on the overall average."

All price bands recorded declines, figures show, although the largest drop was for those 105 kg and over, which fell by 6.12p to average 119.45p/kg.

Nonetheless, pigs within the 70-104.9 kg weight band also fell by 4.13 pence to average 148.80p per kg.

Estimated throughput for the week totalled 178,600 head, an improvement on the previous week, but still about 3% lower than a year earlier.

The average carcase weight was up by 800g from the previous week to 91.45kg, which is about 4.83kg higher than last year.

A 7kg weaner price was also published this week, which averaged £34.78/head. This latest price is about £4 lower than the five-year average for the time of year.

AHDB noted that prices in the weaner market would be coming under pressure in response to the decrease in finished pig prices as well as logistical difficulties on farms.

For the week ending 9 October, the EU-spec APP recorded a marginal increase and stood at 156.44p/kg, an increase of 0.44p on the week but nearly 6p lower than last year.