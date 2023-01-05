GB register of feed materials to be created

A GB register of feed materials will be published, providing the industry with an online platform for the notification of new feed materials.

It follows consultation with the Food Standards Agency (FSA) and the major trade associations representing the UK feed industry.

Within the EU this legal requirement is achieved by registering all feed materials onto the EU feed register, creating a single point of reference for all feed materials that are not listed in the EU Catalogue of feed materials.

Following Brexit, this register was not recognised within UK legislation and the feed industry associations have chosen to develop the country's own register.

The industry has now established a working group tasked with reviewing the content of the GB register with a view to publishing the it in early 2023.

James McCulloch, head of feed at AIC, said it was a significant step forward in ensuring the industry complied with the legal requirement to notify new feed materials to industry representatives.

“This will benefit those UK businesses wishing to place new feed materials on the market in GB (NI still follows EU regulations) and those feed manufacturers who might be looking for new materials to use.

"We are grateful for the significant co-operation shown by all associations in reaching this agreement," Mr McCulloch said.

The GB register will consist of the English language entries that were listed on the EU Register of Feed Materials as at 1 January 2021.

It will not be published immediately as industry partners and regulators have agreed that the contents should be reviewed prior to publication.