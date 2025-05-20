Gen Z back farmers over eco-activists as best countryside representatives

Farmers are seen as the true champions of the British countryside by Generation Z, beating environmental campaigners, politicians, and even TV presenters.

A new survey, unveiled today (20 May), found that nearly a third (32%) of 18–27-year-olds believe farmers are the best representatives of rural Britain.

This is far ahead of environmental activists (12%) and politicians (4%), according to ORB International, which undertook the polling for the Future Countryside conference.

When it comes to celebrity champions of the countryside, David Attenborough topped the poll, with 37% of Gen Z naming him as the best-known figure to represent the rural landscape.

Jeremy Clarkson, whose Amazon Prime series Clarkson’s Farm has proved a hit with younger viewers, came in second at 17%.

Other public figures, including Chris Packham (5%), Amanda Owen (5%), and Clare Balding (4%), trailed behind.

In terms of media influence, Gen Z chose Wild Isles—David Attenborough’s acclaimed documentary—as the most accurate television portrayal of rural life (20%), followed by Clarkson’s Farm (12%) and the BBC’s Countryfile (10%).

The use of social media is also playing a significant role in shaping young people’s connection to the countryside.

More than half (54%) of those surveyed said platforms such as TikTok and Instagram had influenced their decision to visit rural areas, with women (58%) more likely than men (50%) to be inspired by what they see online.

The poll revealed that the most common motivations for visiting the countryside among young people include mental wellbeing (36%), connecting with nature (34%), and physical exercise (30%).

Despite growing interest, young people still face notable obstacles when it comes to visiting rural areas. Chief among these were distance (73%), time constraints (70%), and transport costs (68%).

When asked what roles they believe farmers should prioritise, young people pointed to animal welfare (42%), environmental stewardship (40%), and food production (37%) as top responsibilities.

In contrast, rewilding (14%), chemical pesticide use (13%), and unsustainable consumer demand (9%) ranked lowest.

The findings will be presented at the Future Countryside conference held at Chatsworth House today, with speakers including Tristram Hunt, former Defra Secretary Michael Gove, Professor Kathy Willis, and NFU President Tom Bradshaw.

The event brings together leading voices from farming, conservation and policy to explore how to protect the countryside in a time of global change.