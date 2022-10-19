General licences extended in Northern Ireland but concerns remain

Rural campaigners have welcomed an emergency extension to general licences in Northern Ireland following concern they were due to expire imminently.

The decision taken by NI's Department of Agriculture (DAERA) to update the licences came after the Countryside Alliance sounded the alarm, as they were due to expire at midnight on Tuesday (18 October).

Farmers, pest controllers and game keepers feared they would be at risk of unknowingly breaking the law whilst controlling species such as pigeons and carrion crows.

DAERA announced a last minute extension to the general licences, however they are valid only until 31 December 2022.

General licences avoid the need for people to apply for individual licences for these specific circumstances, preventing any bureaucratic delays.

They permit authorised persons, including farmers, pest controllers and gamekeepers, to carry out activities like pest control.

They cover certain types of birds, including magpies and crows to preserve public health or air safety, and prevent the spread of disease.

They also cover situations that are regarded as relatively commonplace such as protecting livestock from predators and where there is unlikely to be any great conservation impact.

Gary McCartney, director of the Countryside Alliance in NI, urged DAERA to "ensure a situation like this never arises again".

"Rural workers and those involved in pest control cannot afford to be weighed down by unnecessary, complex bureaucracy," he said.

"We will seek assurances that these general licences will be renewed again, well within time and with all interested stakeholders updated fully in advance.”