Generous farmer's £470,000 gift to charity to boost rural support

An Orkney farmer’s remarkable act of generosity is set to help support people in Scotland’s farming and crofting communities for years to come.

Charles “Charlie” Gorn, who died in November 2023 aged 82, left a legacy of £470,000 from his estate to Scottish agricultural charity RSABI.

Around half of his estate was gifted to the organisation, which provides emotional, financial and practical support to those working in farming and crofting.

The remainder was donated to several charities supporting people with cancer.

Born and raised in Holm, Charlie began his farming career after working as a stockman in Perthshire for Sir Torquil Munro, tending the renowned Lindertis Aberdeen-Angus herd.

Highly respected in the role, it was during this time he developed a lifelong passion for the Aberdeen-Angus breed. Encouraged to save for the future, he began pension and investment plans at a young age.

After a period working in plant and machinery in Aberdeenshire, Charlie returned to Orkney in the 1970s to work at Weddell, close to his birthplace.

In time, his careful savings enabled him to purchase the farm, where he continued to run Aberdeen-Angus cattle and expanded his holding with additional land.

Charlie also travelled to Australia to meet fellow Aberdeen-Angus breeders and won numerous show cups, later donating them to the local agricultural society.

RSABI chief executive officer Carol McLaren recently visited Orkney to learn more about Charlie’s life from executor Steven Metcalf and friends.

“This legacy means a huge amount to RSABI and it was a great privilege to be able to learn more about Charlie’s life and how he came to choose to support the work we do,” she said.

“It was humbling to visit the area where Charlie was born and later farmed, and to pay respects at his grave, on behalf of all the team at RSABI.

"We are extremely grateful to Charlie for recognising the value of the work we do and choosing to kindly gift a significant part of his lifetime savings to support the charity.

“We are committed to ensuring many people facing dark times receive our support, helped by the funds he has so kindly entrusted us with.”

In recent months, RSABI has launched several initiatives in Orkney, including two Mental Health First Aid training courses in Kirkwall, the Jim Smith #KeepTalking show in early 2025, and a “Planning for the Future” roadshow this spring.

This summer, the charity is attending both the Dounby and County Shows and will bring its Health Hut to the Orkney Mart sale on 11 August.