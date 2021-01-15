George Eustice thanks farmers for their role during pandemic

George Eustice has thanked farmers for continuing to provide food on the nation's tables against the backdrop of the pandemic.

The Environment Secretary has written an open letter to food producers and all those working in the wider food and drink industry.

"I want to pay tribute, once again, to all of you working within our food and drink supply chains as you continue to feed the nation under such difficult circumstances.

"The country is grateful for all that you have done and continue to do," Mr Eustice said.

He added that it was 'more important than ever' that those working throughout the food and farming industry - 'from farm to fork' - felt safe.

"Food businesses have gone to extraordinary lengths to ensure workplaces are as Covid secure and as safe as possible, from managing capacity in shops, to encouraging customers to comply with regulations and guidance to keep us all safe.

"In the last few days, supermarkets have stepped up again, building on previous work, to further tighten their measures."

The Defra Secretary went on to say that he was 'enormously proud' of the work the food and farming industry had done.

"I want to thank each and every one of you. You have been, and continue to be, the hidden heroes of this pandemic."

Defra has also shared a video on its social media channels thanking farmers for 'working hard to feed the nation'.

The post asks the public to 'share to support the UK's #FoodHeroes'.