German dairy firm acquires Cornwall-based Trewithen Dairy

Ehrmann, one of Germany’s major dairy companies, has today announced the acquisition of Cornwall-based Trewithen Dairy.

Ehrmann says it will expand Trewithen’s facilities to open a 'state-of-the-art' UK production plant at the site in Glynn Valley.

The expanded Cornish dairy plant, expected to open in 2026, will start producing the full range of Ehrmann dessert products.

The acquisition will secure the jobs of over 260 people currently working at the plant, the German firm confirmed.

In addition, Ehrmann says it will make a £20m investment in the dairy’s processing capacity and capabilities, as well as providing more opportunities for local farmers.

Trewithen Dairy, located at Greymare Farm in the Glynn Valley, has been owned by the Clarke family since 1976.

The dairy farmers switched to crafting dairy products there in 1994, sourcing milk, cream and, more recently, butter and yoghurt from local cows to sell across the UK.

Ehrmann dairy products are sold in over 75 countries, from seven international production sites, generating over 1.1 billion euros each year.

Christian Ehrmann, chairman of Ehrmann, said the acquisition was 'highly significant' because it 'opened up' local UK production.

"Choosing Trewithen’s impressively high-quality Cornish milk production, we’re delighted to bring German product innovation together with the very best of British milk.”

Francis Clarke, owner of Trewithen Dairy, said the family-run business was "incredibly proud" of its roots.

“Quality and sustainable growth are core values we share deeply with our new colleagues at Ehrmann," Mr Clarke added.

"That’s why we decided to join forces to breathe fresh air into the Cornish dairy industry as we enter our next phase of expansion.”