Get ahead in Countryside Stewardship applications, farmers told

The 2021 application window for Countryside Stewardship is now open for agreements that will start on 1 January 2022.

Farmers have been told to get ahead in the applications, as signing up would help them prepare for the UK's Environmental Land Management (ELM) scheme.

This is according to agronomist firm Hutchinsons, which also said farmers would gain a viable, guaranteed source of income as BPS begins to reduce as of this year.

“It is important that anyone entering into a CS scheme can, without penalty, terminate their agreement early and transfer into ELMS if they are successful in securing a place," said Hannah Joy, environmental services specialist at Hutchinsons.

“Uptake has been and will continue to be high this year, however there is some uncertainty with the lack of detail surrounding ELM and what it will look like going forward."

But she added: "However, my advice is that it is better to engage now and get ahead.”

Much of the CS information has remained the same, however some changes have been made to this year’s applications, she pointed out.

New air quality options have been introduced – advice and approval of use from catchment sensitive farming for these options will be required.

The uplands offer has been expanded to allow more landowners to access options, and educational access is available to be used in mid-tier agreements, which was previously only higher tier.

A new standalone capital grant offer has also been introduced – the new grant expands on the offers previously available under the hedgerow/boundary and water capital grants.

"There will now be 67 capital items to select from,” Hannah Joy explained.

“The capital items available will be within the following groups: boundaries, trees and orchards, water quality and air quality.

"The maximum amount of funding available for any application has been increased from £10,000 - £60,000, with a £20,000 limit within each option grouping.”