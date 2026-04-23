Ginsters backs British farmers with mental health support initiative

Ginsters has launched a new partnership aimed at supporting struggling farmers, as concerns grow over isolation and mental health across the agricultural sector.

The savoury pastry brand has teamed up with The Farming Community Network (FCN) in a long-term collaboration designed to provide practical and emotional support to farming families, while reinforcing its commitment to British sourcing.

The move comes at a time when many farmers face mounting pressures, with loneliness widely recognised as a challenge within the industry. By backing FCN, Ginsters is linking its supply chain more directly to the wellbeing of the people behind it.

The company, part of the Samworth Brothers Group, invests heavily in UK agriculture, contributing to a wider £450m annual spend on British pork, chicken and beef, including £25m a year dedicated to supporting domestic production.

Consumer demand for British meat remains strong, with 80% of shoppers saying it is important to buy UK-produced meat and three quarters viewing it as higher quality. Ginsters said this aligns with its long-standing policy of using only British meat across its range.

The business also maintains close relationships with local suppliers, including a 25-year partnership with Hay Farm in Cornwall, just 15 miles from its bakery. It sources more than 16 tonnes of potatoes and four tonnes of onions from the farm each day.

As part of the new initiative, Ginsters will donate £20,000 in 2026 to support FCN’s FarmWell platform, which offers advice and resources for farmers facing personal or business difficulties.

FCN supports thousands of farmers each year through a confidential helpline, local casework and a network of more than 400 volunteers. The charity has also trained more than 5,000 people to recognise signs of poor mental health and offer support.

To help tackle isolation, the partnership will also see the launch of an ‘Open Arms’ pop-up pub, designed as a space for farmers to meet, talk and access support in a relaxed setting.

The concept will appear at major agricultural events including FarmFest, the Royal Bath and West Show and the Royal Cheshire Show, helping raise awareness of FCN’s work and encourage conversations within the farming community.

Sarah Babb, marketing director at Ginsters, said the initiative builds on the company’s existing support for UK agriculture. “We are proud of our longstanding commitment to British produce and farming… we understand and value the hard work, effort and dedication of farmers across the UK and our partnership with The Farming Community Network is another way for us to demonstrate our support.”

She added that the collaboration reflects the importance of farming to regional economies, particularly in Cornwall, where food, drink and agriculture play a significant role in jobs and businesses.

Georgina Lamb, head of partnerships at FCN, said the charity is focused on being there for farmers when they need it most. “Loneliness and isolation can be real issues for farmers, and our charity is dedicated to being there and offering farmers the support they need, when they need it.”

She described the collaboration as “a natural fit”, adding that it will help expand the charity’s reach and bring communities together at events throughout the year.

The partnership will also be promoted through Ginsters’ marketing and social media channels, with both organisations aiming to raise awareness of the challenges facing farmers and the support available.

As the initiative rolls out, both partners say the focus will be on strengthening connections within rural communities and ensuring more farmers can access help when they need it most.