Girl, 9, dies after collision with tractor and trailer in Scotland

A nine-year-old girl has died following a collision with a tractor and trailer in Scotland, police have confirmed.

Police Scotland said the girl was on a bicycle when the incident happened at Castle Place, New Cumnock on Monday (18 September).

She was pronounced dead by emergency services on the scene.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a tractor towing a trailer and a nine-year-old female on her bicycle on Castle Place, New Cumnock.

“Emergency services attended but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”