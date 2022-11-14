Glenrath owner hailed for contribution to Scottish egg sector

The Scottish Poultry Club has recognised the outstanding contribution of Karen Campbell, who runs Glenrath Farms in the Scottish Borders region.

The Howie/Surgenor Cup was awarded to Karen for her contribution to the Scottish poultry industry, during the Poultry Club of Scotland's gathering in Dunblane in late October.

The cup is named after two Scottish poultry industry pioneers, Dennis Surgenor and Tom Howie from Laidshaw Farm Eggs, who set up the club in 1995.

Kenny Shaw, managing director of Lohmann GB, who was an award judge, said: “Karen has served her company and the industry at large with huge distinction for many years and is a well deserving recipient of the 2022 award."

He noted that Karen’s 'drive, initiative and enthusiasm' were important factors in her contribution to both her family’s business and the industry at large.

She has also demonstrated 'excellence and dedication' in all her activities throughout her career and this continues to this day.

"Karen’s technical knowledge, experience and insights have added value to Glenrath and the industry in many ways," Mr Shaw said.

Karen graduated from Edinburgh University with a degree in teaching. Her first post was in Innerleithen Primary School where she is still fondly remembered.

In the mid 1990s she moved into the family business Glenrath Farms near Peebles, who at the time were expanding rapidly, and needed new people skills that Karen possessed in abundance.

In her initial Human Resources role Karen nurtured and trained her staff with great care and attention to detail, helping them develop new skills and protocols that were becoming increasingly important to Glenrath.

Karen is also a widely respected Nuffield scholar, spending time in New Zealand and Canada learning from others and honing her skills and knowledge.

A member of the NFU Poultry board, Karen joins her father Sir John Campbell, the 2007 recipient of the Howie/Surgenor award, in the illustrious group of previous winners.

Mr Shaw concluded: “Karen Campbell is a truly worthy winner of the 2022 Howie/Surgenor cup and embodies all the skills and values of honesty, integrity, courage and contribution proposed by the founders 25 years ago.”

The Poultry Club of Scotland, the industry’s premier grouping, gathered together in Dunblane in late October to celebrate their 25th Anniversary.

Founded in 1995, the group were unable to host their annual event and award in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid 19 restrictions.