Global tensions put UK food production under growing strain, unions warn

Surging input costs and global instability are putting UK food production under mounting strain, farming leaders have warned.

In a rare joint move, leaders from the UK’s four main farming unions met in Newry to address the growing impact of geopolitical tensions on farm businesses.

Representatives from the National Farmers’ Union, NFU Cymru, NFU Scotland and the Ulster Farmers’ Union said farmers are facing “significant uncertainty” as volatility in global energy markets—linked to the Iran war—continues to disrupt the cost and availability of key inputs such as red diesel and fertiliser.

Recent swings in fertiliser and fuel prices have already left many farm businesses struggling to budget for the season ahead, adding further pressure to tight margins.

The unions warned that “farm businesses across the UK are facing increasing pressure as a result of global events beyond their control”, with fluctuating input costs creating “real uncertainty at farm level”.

The impact extends beyond farm gates, with implications for food production, supply chains and ultimately consumers.

A key flashpoint is the lack of transparency in how prices for essential inputs are set.

According to the unions, “many farmers are being asked to commit to purchases without clear or timely information”, making it increasingly difficult to plan ahead.

In response to mounting concerns, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has announced it will publish weekly fertiliser price updates, as rising energy costs linked to the Middle East conflict fuel fresh uncertainty.

The move comes as growers make key purchasing and cropping decisions, amid fears prices could climb further in the coming weeks.

The four unions said greater transparency is urgently needed, alongside stronger oversight of supply chains. While welcoming moves by regulators to increase monitoring, they added that “more must be done to ensure fairness, transparency and accountability”.

The group is calling for coordinated action from governments across the UK, including improved access to market data on red diesel and fertiliser pricing, and closer scrutiny of supply chains to strengthen resilience.

Separately, the unions highlighted the need for clarity around future policy measures, including the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), warning that uncertainty over its implementation could further affect input costs.

The warning comes amid ongoing global supply disruptions that have driven up agricultural input costs in recent years, exposing vulnerabilities in domestic food production.

Leaders cautioned that rising geopolitical tensions are laying bare the fragility of the UK’s food system, urging governments to work more closely with the industry to build long-term resilience.

They stressed that “a stable and sustainable farming sector is essential for the UK’s food security, economic stability and environmental goals”.

However, they made clear that this depends on financial viability at farm level, adding: “Profitability underpins everything.”

The unions said they are ready to work constructively with policymakers, but warned that without swift and coordinated action, the UK’s food production system will remain exposed to global shocks.