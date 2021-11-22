Globally acclaimed dairy genetics to go under the hammer

Over one hundred consignments of internationally acclaimed dairy genetics are set to go under the hammer next month at Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

Harrison & Hetherington’s (H&H) prestigious Black & White sale provides an opportunity to invest in some of the world’s foremost dairy genetics.

Taking place 4 December, over 100 consignments from some of the world’s most coveted dairy genetics in the UK and Ireland will go under the hammer.

Now in its 35th year, 2021's line-up includes infamous names such as Shakira, Blexy, Snapple, Katrysha, Subliminal, Black Velvet and Apple.

Sponsored by Genus ABS and Holstein UK, the sale will commence at 11am with a sale preview on Friday 3 December.

A focal point for pedigree breeders, the sale also includes an opportunity to purchase embryos not offered to market anywhere in the world.

Glyn Lucas, dairy auctioneer for H&H, said this year’s catalogue was 'phenomenal'. "There is something for every interest and every market," he added.

"As always, the standard of animals being brought forward for sale is testament to the reputation of the event which has become unmissable in the pedigree calendar.

"All of these special animals are bred from generations of high pointed, excellent cows that every serious breeder values highly.”

Opening the sale is a milking two-year-old sired by Unstopabull. Her third dam is KHW Regiment Apple-Red EX96 who is seen as the most influential Holstein cow in history.

Other highlights include a choice of two Comestar Lautrust granddaughters of the reigning World Dairy Expo Champion, Erbacres Snapple Shakira EX97, selling from the Wiltor Holstein herd.

Mr Lucas said this was a 'once in a lifetime' opportunity to purchase a pedigree of this quality which has never before been offered for sale in the UK.

This line boasts three generations of World Dairy Expo winners with classifications that read Excellent 97, Excellent 96, Excellent 96. The next dam, classified at Excellent 95, is the dam of proven sire, Advent.

Another standout is from Auchensaka Holsteins who are selling a Sidekick daughter of Miss Apple Snapple EX96, a Grand Champion at the All American Open in 2020. She is dam of Erbacres Snapple Shakira EX97.

Granddaughter of Rosiers Blexy Goldwyn EX97, one of the most popular Grand Champions at World Dairy Expo in recent years, will be presented for sale.

Bred from the winning two-year-old at this year’s UK National Holstein Show, and by Arrow, TLC Arrows Bitcoin is impressively high on type with a PTAT +3.56.

Also set to pass through the sale ring is the first heifer to sell from US breeder Luck-E Holstein. Sired by Altitude and bred from Luck-E Advent Asia EX94, the dam of the popular sire Luck-E Awesome Red.

There will also be Brown Swiss, Ayrshire, Jersey and British Friesian lots selling.

Mr Lucas said: “This year’s offering is by far my favourite since I have had the honour of managing this prestigious sale and I am confident buyers will feel the same.

"Whatever your breeding goals are, this catalogue is brimming with show winners, super young cows, first time opportunities and amazing pedigrees.”