Gloucestershire young farmers raise £34k for live-saving charity

Young farmers in Gloucestershire have completed a nearly 1,000-mile cycle ride to raise over £34,000 for the Brain Tumour Charity.

Current members and alumni of Westbury on Severn YFC cycled from Land’s End to John O Groats with an aim of raising £10,000 for live-saving charity.

A united fundraising effort helped the club smash its original target three times over and complete the arduous route.

Club members were motivated to fundraise for the charity after knowing a good friend who had been affected by a brain tumour.

The six farmers faced some ‘tough’ days on their 10-day journey but were 'extremely lucky' with the weather.

George Beddis, part of the Westbury on Severn team said: “It was an amazing experience and we are all proud to be able to say we have done it.

"The ride went really well much to our surprise and all six of us made it to the end.”

Their mission was helped along by the support of 24 local businesses who sponsored the team, as well as the help from family and friends who showed up at various points along their route.

A group came out in force when they passed through the “Wye Valley,’ the closest location to their home.

“We had a dedicated support crew made up of current and past young farmers for the duration of the trip and it definitely wouldn't have been possible without them,” added George.

The club held a celebratory BBQ at the end of the event and managed to boost the fundraising efforts to help them reach the impressive £34,000 total.

“All of the team are immensely proud to have done the challenge and to have raised so much money in the process. It has been months in planning and training and the hard work certainly paid off,” said George.

“It was great to see the ripple effect of the ride across the club and community with lots of people becoming invested in the challenge, following our progress closely.

"We still bump into people now who saw what we had been doing and want to know how it went.”