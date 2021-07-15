Gloucs police stop over 100 vehicles in rural crime fight

Police have stopped and inspected over 100 vehicles in Gloucestershire as part of a response to an increase in agricultural and plant theft in the county.

The Tewkesbury Neighbourhood Policing Team took part in a rural crime operation on Monday (12 July) which saw officers inspect 104 vehicles.

Operation Silvanus was conducted with Tewkesbury Borough Council to try and stem the rise in rural crimes, such as fly-tipping and thefts.

The vehicles, which included trailers, HGVs and plant machinery, were searched to ensure that stolen items were not being carried and that drivers were in possession of the correct paperwork.

(Photo: Gloucestershire Constabulary)

Six vehicles had their tachographs checked, 12 trailers were checked and three plant machinery vehicles were checked for correct paperwork.

Searches of the rear of larger vehicles were also done under consent of the driver.

Officers conducted waste licence checks on 38 vehicles, with three people now subject to enforcement action and further enquiries will now be made with five people.

PC Phil Mawdsley from Tewkesbury Neighbourhood Policing Teams said: "The reasoning behind Monday's operation was the cost to the landowner of rural crime.

(Photo: Gloucestershire Constabulary)

"Offences in the South West region rose from 2019 to 2020 as organised crime gangs targeted high value tractors, plant machinery and quads amongst other items.

"Quad and plant machinery theft also rose nationwide in the last year and I hope that this operation shows our commitment to tackling the issue."

The operation follows a commitment by the council and police to work together to reduce the impact of farm and rural crime.

It followed a similar successful operation which was undertaken in 2018.