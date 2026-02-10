GLP-1 weight loss drugs set to reshape demand for UK dairy products

The boom in GLP-1 weight loss drugs could trigger one of the biggest shifts in UK dairy consumption in years, according to new analysis from AHDB.

The levy organisation said the growing use of the medications is already beginning to influence how consumers shop for food and what they choose to eat.

GLP-1 drugs, used to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, reduce appetite and change eating habits, pushing consumers towards smaller, more protein-focused choices.

Although the UK remains at an early stage of adoption, 4.1% of households in Great Britain are already using GLP-1 medications, based on Worldpanel by Numerator data.

With two-thirds of adults in England classed as overweight and more than a quarter obese, AHDB said even modest uptake could lead to significant shifts in demand across the food sector.

Annabel Twinberrow, analyst at AHDB, said insight from the US market offers a useful guide to how dairy consumption may evolve in the UK.

“Although the USA takes a different approach to healthcare and their rate of obesity is higher, we can take learnings from their markets when predicting dairy consumption changes related to weight-loss medications,” she said.

She said overseas data already shows changes in household shopping behaviour.

A Rabobank report, drawing on research from Cornell University and Numerator, found US households with at least one GLP-1 user reduced total grocery spending by around 6% within six months.

High-fat dairy categories such as cheese, butter and ice cream declined, while demand increased for cottage cheese, Greek yoghurt and whey-based protein drinks.

AHDB said early signals of similar behaviour are now appearing in Great Britain, particularly within higher-protein dairy lines.

Recent figures show sales of cows’ standard plain yoghurt rose by 19.6% year-on-year, while cows’ fat-free yoghurt recorded the largest volume increase, up 12.9% with an additional 4.3 million kilos purchased over the year (NIQ, 12 w/e 24 January 2026).

The trend is already influencing wider food manufacturing, with several UK retailers launching smaller-portion ready meals designed with GLP-1 users in mind.

AHDB said the shift could shape future decisions around dairy processing, product development and supply chain investment.

Dairy manufacturers are expected to respond with more fortified, nutrient-dense products, convenient pre-packed protein options, reformulated low-fat or high-protein lines, and new developments focused on whey and cultured dairy.

Annabel Twinberrow said dairy is well positioned to respond to what she described as the “less but better” consumption mindset among GLP-1 users.

“The opportunity lies in strategically aligning with consumer priorities: health, protein and high-quality nutrition in smaller, more meaningful portions,” she said.

She added that investment in local processing capacity for purified whey products would be crucial if British dairy is to fully capitalise on the opportunity.