Gold and inheritance: Secure your wealth, protect your family farm

At Knights Bullion, we understand that in farming, risk is constant - weather, markets and especially recent government policy changes - but there’s one way to safeguard your legacy, no matter what the future holds - invest in gold.

Gold isn’t just for city investors. It’s a powerful, tax-smart way to protect rural wealth and make sure your family doesn’t face financial pressure down the line.

Here’s why gold matters now more than ever:

• Inflation shield: Gold holds its value - even as cash loses purchasing power.

• Crisis-resistant: Market crashes, political uncertainty, droughts - gold endures.

• Highly liquid: Convert to currency quickly without any red tape.

Incoming tax changes: act before April 2026

As farmers are all too well aware, from 6 April 2026, major changes to inheritance tax rules will hit farming families.

Agricultural and business property relief will only give 100% tax relief on the first £1 million of qualifying assets.

Everything above that? Only 50% relief applies, meaning a 20% tax bill on the excess.

For many, this could mean tens or hundreds of thousands in tax, unless proactive steps are taken - gold offers a solution.

Gold: A smarter way to pass on wealth

Gold coins from The Royal Mint - like Britannias and Sovereigns - are:

• VAT and capital gains tax (CGT) exempt in the UK.

• Easy to pass down, without the complications or tax exposure tied to land or business shares.

• A portable, private, and secure form of generational wealth.

Keep the farm. Pass on the wealth

These upcoming tax changes could force some farming families to sell land or borrow against it just to pay the tax bill.

Don’t wait until it’s too late. Start protecting your estate now - with gold.

Start small, think big

You don’t need to make huge purchases. Start with a few coins or bars and build your holdings steadily.

Take action now

To protect your farm, your family, and your legacy call us on 01789 266 595 or visit our showroom in the heart of Stratford upon Avon.

We understand rural life - and we speak your language.