Gold Cup postponed to 2021 due to Covid-19 crisis

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers is postponing the Gold Cup due to the Covid-19 crisis

The annual Gold Cup open day - the UK's premier national dairy competition - has been postponed for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The event was scheduled to take place this July on the farm of Bryce and Robert Sloan, Auchinleck, Ayrshire, winners of the 2019 Gold Cup.

The open day, which has historically attracted more than 1,000 visitors, has been moved to spring 2021 when it is hoped the pandemic has eased.

The Sloans' were awarded the prize at this year’s Dairy Tech Event in February. Robert Sloan, with his parents Bryce and Anne and wife Emma, run the 180-cow Townlaw Holstein herd alongside the 60-cow Darnlaw Jersey herd.







The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) is planning to hold two Gold Cup open days in 2021 - the 100th year of the Gold Cup Award.

The 2019 winners open day at the Sloan’s family farm will take place on 28 April 2021, and the 2020 winner, which will be announced at the 2021 Dairy Tech event on 3 February, taking place in the summer.

RABDF managing director Matt Knight said: “In light of the current pandemic we felt there was no other option than to postpone this year’s event.

“It means the celebration of the 100th Gold Cup year will be even greater with two award-winning farms opening their doors for all to visit.

“After a great deal of turmoil in the dairy industry this year, two Gold Cup open days in 2021 will be a welcomed opportunity for farmers to share and learn from each other experiences as well as being a fun day out,” he said.

The Gold Cup is the the UK's premier national dairy competition, recognising efficiency in commercial milk production. It was first launched in 1920 to acknowledge excellence in the dairy industry.

Entries for the 2020 Gold Cup award are open from 22 June until 31 July.