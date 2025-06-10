Gold: Protecting your hard-earned legacy

Knights Bullion is an experienced Bullion Exchange, based in the heart of Stratford upon Avon. Combining experience and expertise with exceptional customer service, we take the time to find out what matters most to our customers and offer tailored packages to suit individual requirements.

In the last decade we have achieved considerable success in the world of precious metals as a respected bullion merchant, by securing affiliations with The Royal Mint, Metalor, Umicore and Heimerle + Meule Group.

At Knights, we prioritise the satisfaction of our clients and the security of their investment. We pride ourselves on professionalism and reliability in the services we provide.

For centuries farmers have passed down their assets to continue their hard-earned legacy. But today’s challenges including rising costs, unpredictable land prices, and tax complexities, make inheritance planning tougher than ever.

Securing a legacy isn’t just about passing down land, although land remains central to a farming legacy, considering other reliable assets can help secure your family's future.

Gold has consistently proven its worth as a hedge against inflation and financial instability. Over the past ten years, gold prices have risen 219% showing its ability to retain and grow in value even as global markets fluctuate.

Gold is highly liquid, universally accepted and resilient in times of recession, offering farmers a dependable and safe haven asset.

Regarding inheritance planning, gold may also offer a significant advantage in terms of its capital gains tax free status making the transfer between generations easier (with fewer tax implications) than land or other financial assets which could also prove the ideal way to pass on wealth to heirs in the family.

Another key benefit to gold is it holds its intrinsic value unlike other assets such as property etc.

