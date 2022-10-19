Golden Shears world sheep shearing championships call for applications

Shearing teams from across the world are being encouraged to apply for the 2023 Golden Shears Competition, the premier sheep shearing and wool handling event.

Taking place at the 2023 Royal Highland Show, the competition typically attracts shearers from over 30 countries across the globe.

Considered the Olympics of shearing and wool handling, athletes battle for the prestigious Golden Shears world teams and individual titles.

It will take place over four days, with competitors battling it out on a world stage – over 200,000 people from 82 countries watched this year's event.

Jim Warnock, chairman of the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS), urged shearing teams across the world to apply.

“There is no better stage than the Royal Highland Show to celebrate the amazing skills of competitors at the Golden Shears," he said.

"Scotland has a long and renowned heritage of sheep farming and wool handling, so it is fitting that the show will host this prestigious competition.

George Graham, chairman of Golden Shears World Council, added: “Up to four and a half thousand sheep will lose their fleeces over the course of the event - a sight to behold.

“I would like to take this opportunity to convey my best wishes to Scotland as the host country and all the visiting countries."

Applications to participate can be made on the Royal Highland Show website.