Government agrees to bolster protection of farmland in Levelling Up Bill

The government has agreed to include food security and better protection for agricultural land in the new National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

Government ministers have agreed to beef up the NPPF with stronger protections for farmland in the planning system.

The revised NPPF is included in the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, which comes back to the House of Commons in the report stage.

The bill's amendment will make food security and food production a material concern in the planning process to better protect agricultural land from development.

Greg Smith, Conservative MP for Buckingham, has been working on the Levelling Up Bill to pilot through the amendment.

He said: "This is a huge step forward for farming, land use, and good production in our country.

As the Report Stage of the Levelling Up Bill comes back to the House of Commons, pleased that Ministers have listened and agreed to beef up the NPPF with stronger protections for agricultural land in the planning system.

"I am grateful to the NFU for all their help in putting my amendment together, and their support in achieving this win."

The NFU responded by saying it was a 'significant win' for British agriculture.

"Careful consideration of food security and overall land available for UK food production to be required as part of proposed changes to the National Planning Policy Framework."