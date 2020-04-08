Government gives Covid-19 safety advice to farmers

Farmers have been told to communicate to staff that they should wash their hands for 20 seconds more frequently than normal

Specific advice has been issued by the government to farming businesses on how to operate safely during the Covid-19 crisis.

Tailored advice has been released for different scenarios as an example of how social distancing and other measures might be implemented by employers.

The government gave advice to businesses situated outdoors - like farms - where it is not possible for workers to observe social distancing guidelines at all times.

Where it is not possible to follow the guidelines, farms have been urged to consider whether that activity needs to continue for the business to continue to operate.







If so, the business has been told to take all the mitigating actions possible to reduce the risk of transmission between staff.

If a 2 metre distance cannot be maintained, staff should work side by side, or facing away from each other, rather than face to face if possible, the government said.

If workers have to share enclosed spaces such as the cabs of vehicles, they should keep the window open for ventilation and they should be careful to avoid touching their face at all times, the advice said.

On leaving the enclosed space, they should wash their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds or more or use hand sanitiser when they cannot wash their hands.

The advice said farming and maintaining animal welfare are important and can continue if done in accordance with the social distancing guidelines wherever possible.

If the business provides services such as sheep shearing, sheep dipping and foot trimming to different farms it is not possible for workers to stay 2 metres apart at all times.

Farmers should communicate to all staff that they should wash their hands for 20 seconds or more and more frequently than normal, and always when arriving at or leaving a farm or premises, or use hand sanitiser when they cannot wash their hands.

The government advice said they should be careful to avoid touching their face at all times.

Farmers have also been urged to arrange work so that colleagues can frequently clean and disinfect objects and surfaces that are touched regularly, using standard cleaning products.

This should be done both during the working day and when moving between premises.