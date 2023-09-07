Government gives ground on oil boilers after campaigner efforts

The Energy Bill has passed after the government adopted an amendment to offer an alternative to the proposed ban on replacement oil boilers from 2026.

The government has gave ground on oil boilers following longstanding campaigning by rural organisations, particularly by the Countryside Alliance.

Ahead of the debate, the Countryside Alliance had briefed MPs on a package of amendments that they believed would alleviate the "disproportionate burden threatening rural communities in the drive to achieve net zero".

These include proposals focused on providing affordable low-carbon heating options for homes off the gas grid, and incentivising solar energy generation at home without sacrificing productive agricultural land to large-scale solar farms.

Although the government did not give ground at this stage on solar farms, its amendment on renewable heating fuel has been described as “encouraging” by rural campaigners.

The amendment will empower ministers to impose new obligations on fuel companies to increase the supply of renewable heating fuels, which can be used in oil boilers that have undergone relatively inexpensive modification.

Announcing the move, Energy Minister Andrew Bowie said: “Such fuels will have a critical role to play in decarbonising our economy.

"We recognise that they have the potential to play an important role in decarbonising heat, especially as not all off-grid properties will be suitable for electrification.

"We will explore the potential of these fuels for heat by issuing a consultation within 12 months. We want to take the powers now to support the use of these fuels in heat in the future, should they be needed.”

The government, however, has still not responded to its consultation on a proposal to ban installations of oil boilers replacing older models from 2026, despite the consultation having closed in January 2022.

It envisaged heat pumps becoming the default heating option for off-grid homes, but as highlighted by rural campaigners – and as the government has now recognised – these are not suitable for all homes and are frequently unaffordable.

David Bean, parliamentary affairs manager at the Countryside Alliance, welcomed the move.

He said: "The countryside wants to play its part in reducing dependency on fossil fuels, but rural communities cannot be saddled with unaffordable alternatives.

“The Countryside Alliance will continue our work to ensure that the voice of the countryside is heard, and rural homes can access and choose from a range of suitable options for heating."