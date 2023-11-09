Government launches £1m programme to grow British dairy exports

The government has officially launched a £1 million bespoke programme that focuses solely on boosting British dairy exports.

The programme aims to provide a range of targeted support for UK dairy businesses to help them seize export opportunities and access new markets.

It will add to the work of the AHDB export team on trade promotion activity and including setting up trade missions and a new UK dairy showcase.

Education sessions to support dairy businesses to grow their agri-food exports will also be included in the programme.

The industry already exports over £2bn worth of dairy and products such as whey to more than 135 countries.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak first made the commitment for the £1m export programme during the Farm to Fork Summit at 10 Downing Street in May.

Today Minister for Exports, Lord Offord officially launched it during a visit cheese processor Lye Cross Farm, located near Bristol.

The NFU said the launch was a 'significant boost' for the sector, helping to build on the union's plans to double the value of dairy exports over the next 10 years.

Attending the launch at Lye Cross Farm, NFU dairy board chair Michael Oakes called British dairy a 'success story'.

“This funding commitment from government will boost on-going market development work and support dairy specific trade promotion," he said.

"We must continue to see joint industry and government collaboration on reducing barriers to trade and improving market access.

"It’s why we helped set up the Dairy Export Taskforce, alongside industry partners, dairy producers and government to grow the export of British products to the rest of the world.

“It puts the UK dairy industry in a strong position to bolster our global exports and help us to set a global standard when it comes to trading sustainable, climate-friendly dairy products.”

AHDB chief executive, Tim Rycroft added that international trade 'remains critical' to the UK dairy sector.

"We welcome today’s announcement of additional government support for the dairy sector and will continue to work collaboratively with government and industry to deliver impactful activities and help maximise global opportunities for our levy payers.

"It will support our ambition to help increase market access and international sales by championing the reputation of UK products overseas, as well as encouraging more businesses to export."