Government launches action plan to reduce risk from pesticides

The government has unveiled measures seeking to minimise the risks of pesticides to health and the environment, including a UK-wide domestic reduction target.

The environmental risk from pesticides is set to be slashed by 10% over the next five years under the new plan set out by all four UK governments today (21 March).

Farmers will be urged to utilise alternative measures to reduce the potential harm from pesticides by 10% by 2030, while controlling pests with alternative methods.

The UK National Action Plan on Pesticides (NAP) also outlines how government will ensure environmental and pesticide regulations are followed.

Enforcement efforts will be targeted "where they are needed most", through training, guidance and enhanced inspections.

The publication of the NAP follows wider government action on pesticides. In December, three neonicotinoids — clothianidin, imidacloprid, and thiamethoxam – were banned in England.

Environment Minister Emma Hardy said of the new NAP: “The government is restoring our natural world as part of our commitment to protect the environment while supporting productivity and economic growth.

“That is why we have banned bee killing pesticides in England and today we’re going further to support farmers and growers to adopt sustainable practices.”

According to the government, the core goals of the NAP are to set clear targets and measures to monitor the use of pesticides.

It will introduce a UK-wide domestic reduction target for pesticides, focused on achieving a 10% reduction in potential environmental harm by 2030 rather than a simple volume reduction target.

Progress towards this target will be monitored using a Pesticide Load Indicator which measures the impacts of pesticides across 20 indicators.

Farmers will also be encouraged to utilise Integrated Pest Management (IPM), which involves using techniques or methods to reduce reliance on pesticides while managing pests.

This could mean using nature-based solutions to create habitats for natural predators of pests and rotating crops to break pest, weed and disease cycle.

Scottish Agriculture Minister Jim Fairlie said the new NAP sought to minimise the risks and impact of pesticides to human health and the environment.

"This includes targeting use of conventional chemical pesticides to when environmentally and economically justified, ensuring users have the knowledge and support needed to adopt a range of sustainable crop protection practices," he said.