Government launches farming forum to tackle issues

The government has launched a new forum consisting of experts who will identify issues facing the farming industry, such as reducing emissions and supporting the growth of agri-tech.

It is hoped the new UK Agriculture Partnership (UKAP) will improve collaborative working on shared issues facing the agricultural sector.

Discussions will touch on farm water usage optimisation, the role of science and agri-tech in supporting food production, and solutions to reduce pollution.

The UKAP will provide a platform for academics, experts and farming stakeholders to share knowledge and best practice to learn from each other to identify solutions to these problems. Findings will be shared across the UK.

The first meeting of the UKAP took place on Thursday at the Royal Agricultural University, Cirencester, with a focus on water quality.

Attendees heard from experts who set out the challenges the UK is facing, and discussed solutions for improving water quality across the agriculture sector.

The meeting included researchers, water body representatives, farming organisations, NGOs, as well as the NI's agriculture minister Edwin Poots.

Defra Secretary George Eustice welcomed the launch of UKAP, saying it would bring the sector together to tackle practical challenges.

“I am launching the UK Agriculture Partnership to share UK-wide best practice, ideas and innovation – and to tackle some of the common challenges we face.

“We are bringing together farmers, farming unions, environmental groups, agricultural colleges and associations so that we can tackle practical challenges together.”