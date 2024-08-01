Government pledges 'new deal' for farmers amid low confidence

The government has today pledged to introduce 'a new deal' for farmers to address the industry's 'extremely low' confidence levels.

Figures released by Defra today (1 August) show that confidence among remains 'poor', with data showing that half of farmers don’t feel positive about their future.

Of those farmers saying they are making changes, a quarter of plan to reduce the size of their businesses and 14% plan to leave farming in the next 3-5 years.

Defra said the results "make clear the need for the end of farmers being rocked by the chop and change of farming schemes".

It has pledged to optimise Environmental Land Management schemes (ELMS) so they work for farmers, including those who have been 'too often ignored' such as small, grassland, upland and tenanted farms.

Action will also be undertaken the new government to restore stability and confidence in the sector, Defra said.

It comes as farmers have been struggling with extreme weather events like flooding and huge rises in energy costs, as well as post-Brexit trade deals.

The NFU's own survey, released in May, showed that the confidence of farmers is at an all-time low, with the union warning it could lead to a fall in food production.

Defra's latest Farming Opinion Tracker for England gives a snapshot of the views and opinions of the sector between end of April and beginning of June.

The latest results show that trade agreements with other countries were a factor for 29% of farmers who made changes to their business.

Defra Secretary Steve Reed said confidence amongst farmers was 'extremely low'.

He said: "The new government will restore stability and confidence in the sector introducing a new deal for farmers to boost rural economic growth and strengthen food security alongside nature’s recovery.??

"We will protect farmers from being undercut in trade deals, make the supply chain work more fairly, prevent shock rises in bills by switching on GB Energy, better protect them from flooding through a new Flood Resilience Taskforce. "

What is Labour's 'new deal' for farmers?

The new Labour government says it is introducing a new deal for farmers to boost Britain’s food security and drive rural economic growth.

This will include:

• Optimising Environmental Land Management schemes so they produce the right outcomes for all farmers

• Seeking a new veterinary agreement with the EU to cut red tape at borders and get British food exports moving

• Protecting farmers from being undercut by low welfare and low standards in trade deals

• Using the government’s purchasing power to back British produce

• Setting up a new British Infrastructure Council to steer private investment in rural areas including broadband rollout in rural communities

• Speeding up the building of flood defences and natural flood management schemes, including through a new flood resilience taskforce to protect rural homes and farms

• Introducing a land-use framework which balances long-term food security and nature recovery