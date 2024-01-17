Government pollution inspectors to visit 800 Welsh farms

Inspectors will visit over 800 farms this year to oversee the industry's efforts in cutting pollution, the Welsh government has announced.

The NRW team will inspect farms throughout Wales to assess compliance with the Control of Agricultural Pollution Regulations (CoAPR) introduced by the Welsh government.

The Welsh government-funded team has been split into north and south Wales divisions to ensure an even spread across the country.

Each officer has 'undergone extensive training', according to the Welsh government, and they are now inspecting 'high risk agricultural activities' as agreed.

These could include farms producing, storing, or using high levels of organic manures which includes digestate, biosolids and other wastes recovered to land.

Farmers falling short of compliance will receive a letter detailing actions they need to take, the Welsh government said.

Nicola Mills, CoAPR team leader for south Wales, said the introduction of the new team was a significant step forward in NRW's ability to effectively regulate CoAPR.

“Our CoAPR inspection team is looking forward to meeting as many farmers as possible in 2024 and working with them to ensure they are compliant with these regulations.

"They have come from varied backgrounds including other inspecting bodies, all are knowledgeable, passionate, and hard-working individuals."

Inspections will cover construction standards and capacity of silage, solid manure, and slurry structures, required calculations, risk maps, nitrogen plans and application records.

Simon Griffiths, CoAPR team leader for north Wales, said the compliance inspections were 'nothing to be feared', adding: "We do not wish to add to farmers’ pressures unnecessarily."

“We will always provide reasonable notice, normally in writing, to farmers ahead of any planned compliance inspections stating what officers will want to inspect.

"Where the farm poses a significant risk of polluting, we will have no choice but to take enforcement action.”