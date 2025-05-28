Government pumps £30m into paying farmers for habitat restoration

Farmers and landowners restoring nature and protecting iconic landscapes are set for a £30 million pay boost as part of a major funding uplift.

Payment rates under the Higher Level Stewardship (HLS) scheme will rise across 157 options, Defra confirmed today.

Eligible land will include woodlands, farmland, Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs), scheduled monuments, and other protected or historic sites.

The government said the boost was aimed at recognising the efforts of farmers, particularly in upland and environmentally sensitive areas.

Payments from the HLS uplift will be made automatically, with funds landing from December 2025.

Defra has released a table outlining the updated payment rates and will directly notify all HLS agreement holders to explain what the changes mean for them.

Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner said: “Farmers are the backbone of our countryside, and they’re leading the charge to restore nature.

"This £30m uplift in HLS payments recognises their essential role in protecting our environment – work that’s crucial for long-term food security, boosting productivity, and tackling climate change.

"By backing them with fairer rewards, we’re investing in a stronger and more sustainable future for British farming."

The scheme can be applied to various types of land, including woodlands, farmed areas, and land managed for nature, or a combination of these.

It also covers important environmental and historic sites, such as SSSIs, commons, woodlands, and scheduled monuments.

Defra said it would contact all current HLS agreement holders directly to explain what the changes mean for them.

The department has also released a table detailing the revised payment rates.