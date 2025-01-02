Government reject's Cumbrian farm's 'harmful' camping pod plan

The government's planning inspectorate has rejected a Cumbrian farm's plan to add camping pods to its accommodation business.

In April, the diversification at Ewe Dale Farm in Pennington was already labelled 'inappropriate' by Westmorland and Furness Council.

Now the farm's appeal, which was made to the government's planning inspectorate, has been turned down, according to the BBC's Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The inspectorate raised concerns that the pods' impact would not outweigh the 'moderate economic benefits' they would deliver.

"The scale and layout of the proposal would also cause significant harm to the character and appearance of the area," the inspectorate's report explained.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the plan involved dedicating an area of the farm to camping, with an existing building converted to provide toilets and washing facilities.

Planning documents show the Cumbrian farm, which is located near Ulverston, already has five holiday cottages and three timber lodges.

The farm's appeal to the planning inspectorate said the diversification should be seen as complementing the existing tourism offer at the site.

The appeal said: "There is a growing demand for smaller units of accommodation for short stays, and pods are an ideal form of accommodation."