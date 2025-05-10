Government unveils farming equipment and technology fund for 2025

The government has released the 2025 edition of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund (FETF), offering financial support for farmers and growers.

With a total budget of £46.7 million, the fund is divided into three grant themes: improving productivity; slurry management; and animal health and welfare.

Each applicant can apply for one grant agreement per theme, and all applications will be assessed competitively.

Funding is available at 40% or 50% of the cost of listed equipment, with grants ranging from £1,000 to £25,000 per theme.

The grant supports the purchase of new or ex-display items that meet minimum specifications detailed in the scheme.

The full list of eligible equipment includes over 160 items, covering 17 slurry management tools, 66 productivity-related machines, and more than 100 items to improve livestock health and welfare.

Changes from the 2024 scheme mean some previously eligible items may no longer qualify, so applicants are advised to consult the 2025 equipment lists carefully.

Funding will be allocated starting with the highest-scoring applications, and only those that meet the required scoring threshold will receive offers.

Farmers and growers must be registered with the Rural Payments Agency (RPA) and hold a valid Single Business Identifier (SBI) to apply.

Unveiling the fund, Farming minister Daniel Zeichner said: “These grants will help provide our farmers with the equipment necessary to adapt, compete, and grow no matter what challenges lie ahead.

"Equipment and technology help drive farming forward, and we will work with investors to fund more resilient, sustainable farms, boosting profitability, productivity and food security."

This application window will open on 29 May and close at midday on 10 July 2025.

Full details, including deadlines and scoring protocols, are available on the GOV.UK website.