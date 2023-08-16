Government 'unwilling' to build level playing field, sheep sector warns

The decision to delay import checks on produce coming to the UK from the EU means British producers are still operating at a disadvantage, the sheep sector warns.

Checks on animal and food products coming to the UK from the EU have been delayed for a fifth time.

British livestock producers whose businesses have relied on selling quality breeding stock into the bloc have also been at a standstill for the past three years.

This is due to the absence of any Border Control Posts with live animal facilities on the EU side on the short straits.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) says it is 'frustrated' at the government's 'unwillingness to build a level playing field'.

“Any animals that have made the journey have done so by travelling multiple times further, which is ridiculous on so many fronts," Phil Stocker, NSA chief executive, says.

"The UK government has been helpless in doing anything to rectify this problem – and has now decided to again delay equivalent import checks on incoming produce."

British produce being shipped to the EU has been subject to full import controls following the Brexit agreement, while checks on EU imports should have originally come into place in January 2021 at the end of the Brexit transition period.

Mr Stocker argues the outcome of Brexit and new trade deals across the world mean UK industries are having to meet higher standards and greater export controls and costs, while the flow of goods into the UK without proper controls has been eased.

“This risks our food integrity and leaves our producers increasingly dependent on exporting into higher value markets, damaging our food security and self sufficiency," he says.

"If the government continues to expect farming to fight an uphill battle with market volatility, uncertainty, rising input cost and poor opportunity we could easily be heading towards a food security crisis."