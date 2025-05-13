Government urged to act as MP warns of small abattoir crisis

The government has been told to take urgent action to support small abattoirs, as their continued decline threatens both rural livelihoods and the UK’s high animal welfare standards.

Speaking during a debate in parliament, Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick highlighted the sharp fall in the number of small abattoirs in recent years.

Between 2018 and 2022, the number of red meat facilities declined by 25%, while small poultry abattoirs dropped by 40%.

“Support for small abattoirs is absolutely vital—not just in my constituency, but for rural communities across the United Kingdom,” Mr Chadwick told MPs.

He criticised both the previous Conservative government and the current Labour administration for failing to step in, citing the closure of the Small Abattoir Fund in 2024 and the lack of a replacement scheme.

The MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe also accused the Welsh government of years of inaction in protecting rural abattoir infrastructure.

Emphasising the wider importance of these facilities, Mr Chadwick spoke of their role in reducing food miles, enabling ethical farming, and boosting local supply chains.

He pointed to WJ George Butchers in Talgarth—a family-run business operating for over 135 years—as a key example of how small abattoirs benefit rural communities.

“These facilities reduce stress on animals, ensure traceability for consumers, and add value for local farmers,” he said.

Mr Chadwick also raised concerns over the Food Standards Agency’s recent decision to increase meat inspection fees by 20%, describing the hike as a “crushing burden” on small-scale operators already under pressure from high compliance costs.

In response, he urged the government to consider new approaches, including mobile slaughter units and more proportionate regulation, to lower operational costs without compromising safety or animal welfare.

He also called for clearer food labelling to improve consumer understanding of meat origin and production standards.

Following the debate, Mr Chadwick added: “Small local abattoirs are the backbone of ethical, local food production. They are being driven out of business by rising costs and regulatory pressure.

“If the government is serious about sustainability, rural jobs, and animal welfare, it must act now to replace the Small Abattoir Fund, consult with the sector, and reform outdated regulations.

"The time for warm words is over—what we need is meaningful action.”