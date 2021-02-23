Government urged to back UK rural tourism this summer

The government has been urged to back British tourism this summer following the announcement of the country's post-lockdown roadmap.

News that rural tourism and diversified farming businesses could reopen in April has come as huge relief for the struggling sector.

Shops and outdoor hospitality businesses may start to welcome customers on 12 April in England under plans set out by Boris Johnson on Monday (22 February).

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which cautiously welcomed the roadmap, said many rural tourism businesses were 'teetering on the edge'.

The group's president Mark Bridgeman said government 'must now be brave and unashamedly back British tourism'.

He said cutting VAT from 20% to 5% permanent for small tourism business would be one step to help rescue the industry.

“With international restrictions likely to be in place perhaps we should see this summer as an opportunity to reinvent the great British summer holiday," Mr Bridgeman added.

"The temporary VAT cut for tourism and hospitality businesses helped for a time last year, but the truth is many businesses will continue to be in difficulty for some considerable time.

"Making the VAT cut from 20% to 5% would not only rescue the industry, but allow businesses to grow significantly, creating jobs and adding up to £4.5billion to the economy.”

From 21 June, the government said all legal limits on social contact may be removed, with the final closed sectors of the economy reopened.