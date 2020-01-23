Government urged to delay phasing out Direct Payments

The UK is set to see the biggest change in farm funding in almost 50 years - away from the EU's Direct Payments

The government has been urged to delay the start of phasing out Direct Payments until a 'comprehensive business adaptation programme' is in place.

Whilst the Environmental Land Management Scheme (ELMS) is not due to be universally available for four years, the transition period towards the new regime is set to begin in less than a year.

But as this is the biggest change in farm funding in almost 50 years, the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) has urged the government to postpone phasing out Direct Payments.

The rural group calls for a comprehensive business adaptation programme to be put in place – providing grants, advice and training.







Mark Bridgeman, president of the CLA said the vast majority of Direct Payments should not be removed until individual farmers are able to take up the new scheme.

“The Environmental Land Management Scheme is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape farming policy, and further prove the environmental credentials of the farming community.

“But less than a year from the beginning of the transition period we still have no idea how ELMS will work in practice, and what it will mean for individual farmers,” he said.

“We have a tremendous opportunity here, but removing Direct Payments before the new schemes are ready will put otherwise viable businesses at risk unnecessarily.

“The CLA has been calling for payments for public goods for many years and we know that ELMS is an exciting, ambitious and potentially world-leading policy. That is why it is so important to get the transition right.”