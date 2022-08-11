Government urged to do more to support production of local food

The government has been told to do more to support small-scale farmers in producing local food, including access to the new environmental land management schemes and more permitted development for farm buildings.

Researchers at the Countryside and Community Research Institute (CCRI) worked with the Landworkers’ Alliance (LWA) to gain an understanding of the economic, environmental and social impact of small food and farming businesses, their challenges and innovation potential.

It found that while LWA members – a union consisting of farmers and land-based workers rarely employing more than 10 people – do not necessarily identify as conventional 'farmers', they are focused on delivering many of the ’public goods’ to which policy is committed.

The research drew up ten recommendations for government, designed to provide support to rural microbusinesses with more help to develop food systems, sustainability and innovation.

They cover a breadth of measures including eligibility for agri-environment schemes for smaller farms and holdings, provision of affordable rented homes for workers and availability of machinery for small-scale agriculture and food processing.

Dr Charlotte Chivers, lead author of the report, said: “Given the unique make-up of these microbusinesses which aren’t traditional farmers or food or catering businesses, this group fall between many policy stools.

"At a time of intense debate on how to feed our nation in the wake of the rising cost of living and climate change, their contribution to sustainable, local and healthy food production must be harnessed."

LWA members in England, Scotland and Wales operating within localised supply chains were surveyed for this research: Exploring the socio-economic dynamics and innovation capacities of rural food and farming microbusinesses.

They found that they are more likely to be new entrants, tend to be younger than their conventional farming peers and run smaller enterprises.

Most operate a portfolio of enterprises diversified mainly into the food system, processing and retailing food rather than selling along the food chain or servicing the agricultural sector.

Although many are owner-operators, a sizeable minority employ others. These businesses' social and environmental engagements are the primary motivation for the business operators, with profit as means to these ends.

The research found that volunteering opportunities are a crucial offer from these businesses while improving and regenerating the farmed environment is an equal priority.

To explore the challenges and opportunities for microbusinesses in more depth, the research team also conducted three focus groups with LWA members.

The challenges reported are accessing appropriate finance, under-developed markets, insufficient targeted business support, inflexible planning arrangements, and agri-environmental schemes that do not embrace this group.

Dr Chivers added: “In the ways that these microbusinesses operate, these diverse, complex and sophisticated clusters of enterprises are making a distinctive contribution to the rural economy.

“The resilience and innovation they bring to rural areas are essential to the diversity of businesses that help rural areas thrive.”

Tony Little, of the LWA, said the research showed that small, agroecological farms delivered a huge range of benefits, yet they received little or no government support.

“This work highlights the contribution they can make to addressing some of the biggest challenges we face," he said.

What are the ten recommendations?

The ten recommendations in the research, which was commissioned for the National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise (NICRE), are:

• Eligibility for agri-environmental support for smaller farms and holdings

• Support businesses that benefit wellbeing and the 'green mind' (prioritising nature)

• Expand permitted development for farm and horticultural buildings

• Provision of affordable rented properties for agricultural workers

• Business support packages focused on environmental and social outcomes

• Machine rings (of shared assets) focused on small-scale agriculture and food processing

• Support initiatives to provide regional Dynamic Procurement Systems (DPS) schemes

• Increased renting out of small parcels of land for smaller enterprises

• Framework for developing novel skills to future-proof businesses

• Supporting opportunities for local producers to supply good quality staples into the food justice and solidarity networks