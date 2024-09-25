Government urged to ensure more schools have milk provision schemes

The UK government has been urged to follow Wales's 'positive example' and ensure more schools across the country are signed up to milk provision schemes.

The call comes as new research from the School and Nursery Milk Alliance (SNMA) reveals that Wales is leading the way in school milk provision.

It has an average servings per pupil per annum of 98 under the School Milk Subsidy Scheme, which is led by Defra.

Last year's winner, England, comes in second place with 93 and Scotland last with 80 servings.

Wales is unique amongst UK nations in providing free milk for all children in Key Stage One, rather than just subsidising it.

The research comes as part of today's (25 September) World School Milk Day 2024, which celebrates the benefits of school milk.

SNMA chair Jon Thornes met with Farming Minister Daniel Zeichner to discuss how the dairy sector and government can work with schools to ensure more children are drinking milk.

By encouraging schools to offer milk, he said that children's oral health would improve and the NHS could save millions through preventative healthcare.

However, millions of children were still missing out due to a lack of awareness of the government's available schemes.

"It is heartening to see that so many people across the UK believe it is important for school children to have access to free or subsidised milk," Mr Thornes said.

"Providing milk in schools is not just about nutrition—it's about combatting child poverty and supporting children's educational attainment.

"We know that children who are well-nourished perform better in school, and milk plays a key role in keeping them focused and healthy."

Mr Thornes urged the UK government to ensure more schools across the UK were signed up to these school milk schemes.

"This is a crucial step in ensuring that as many children as possible can benefit from healthy milk while at school creating brighter futures for both our children and our nation."