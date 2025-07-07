Government warned outdated food education threatens UK food security

The government has been issued a stark warning to modernise food education in schools immediately or risk jeopardising the nation’s long-term food security.

With the national curriculum undergoing its first review in over a decade, the NFU is urging ministers to update food and farming education to better reflect the sector’s crucial role in addressing global challenges.

This is particularly important within core subjects such as Biology, Geography, and Food Technology, where the inclusion of contemporary agricultural issues is essential.

The NFU is calling on the government to take two key actions. Firstly, it seeks an urgent review of GCSE Biology and related subjects to ensure they comprehensively cover food production, farming, and food security.

Secondly, it is demanding a clear commitment to enhancing the quality and consistency of food education across all schools nationwide.

NFU vice-president Rachel Hallos reiterated the union’s dedication to developing an education system that broadens young people’s understanding of where their food comes from and highlights the exciting career opportunities across the farm-to-fork journey.

“The NFU is proud to call for an education system that gives the next generation a wider awareness of where their food comes from and the exciting career opportunities throughout the farm-to-fork journey,” she said.

Referencing government statements that “food security is national security,” Ms Hallos urged ministers to take decisive action: “If it truly believes that, now is the time to act.

"This curriculum review is a once-in-a-generation chance to improve how young people learn about food and farming, and we want to see that reflected across subjects like Biology, Geography and Food Technology.”

She emphasised that improving food education is vital for the future, helping to inspire the next generation of agricultural scientists, engineers, and sustainability leaders.

“By improving the quality of food education now, we can secure a future where our children become the scientists, engineers and innovators who drive sustainable food production and environmental management.”

Recent polling conducted by the NFU in March 2025 revealed that two-thirds of teachers believe food education should have a greater presence in the secondary curriculum.

Public support is strong, with more than 22,000 people signing the union's petition calling for curriculum reform.

Ms Hallos concluded: “Young people deserve to leave school with a fair understanding of the many benefits British farming has to offer.

"We know this is a view shared both by teachers and by tens of thousands of people across the country who stand behind us too. It’s time the curriculum caught up.”