Grade 1 land expected to act as 'bellwether' sale for future of UK farming

A block of first-class arable land has been put up for sale, with property experts saying it represents a litmus-test for the UK land market as food security rises up the agenda and demand for farmland surges.

The 306 acres of arable land is located at the Lees Court Estate, which is stewarded by the pioneering farmer and entrepreneur the Countess Sondes.

Strutt & Parker says the sale gives would-be buyers a rare opportunity to acquire Grade 1 land at a time when ground of such quality is seldom on offer – only about 3% of England is classed as Grade 1.

The American-born Lady Sondes, recently described as “the most glamorous and intriguing character in the British aristocracy today”, has established a reputation as a world-leader in integrating non-food crops, alongside conventional food production.

The land’s rotation has recently included echium – a purple-coloured crop used in the skincare, pharmaceutical and baby food sectors – which has delivered significant environmental benefits.

It represents the first time this land at Faversham, marketed by Strutt & Parker as a whole or in two lots for £3.4m, has come to the market in the Estate’s 800-year history.

Mark McAndrew, head of Strutt & Parker’s farm sales team said: “At a time of considerable economic uncertainty, affecting almost all investment sectors, farmland stands out as a hugely attractive option.

"There is certainly a growing appetite for UK farmland from a wide range of buyers, resulting in recent reports of top-quality farms and parcels of commercial land selling for significantly more than their guide prices."

It follows growing tensions within the rural community about what has been felt by some as a drive to push rewilding over food production.

The land at Lees Court Estate is capable of growing a wide range of crops, as farmers seek ways to diversify their farming systems, against the backdrop of extreme weather, supply chain disruptions and changes in agricultural policy.

Adding to the appeal of the property is the regenerative farming approach that Lady Sondes has taken over the years, which has ensured the land is in excellent heart for successive generations.

The estate has found that including non-food crops such as echium in the rotation has been beneficial to pollinators, birds and other wildlife, and helped to protect and enhance soil health.

Mr McAndrew said: “Farming and food security have never been more at the forefront of global sensitivities, so the most productive land is likely to be increasingly sought-after."