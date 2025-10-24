Graham's Family Dairy crowned Scottish Dairy Farm of the Year

Graham’s Family Dairy’s Mains of Boquhan Farm in Stirlingshire has been named Scottish Dairy Farm of the Year at the AgriScot 2025 Awards, recognising excellence in innovation and farm management.

The award, presented at the annual event on 23 October, reflects both the farm’s recent modernisation and the Graham family’s five-generation commitment to Scottish dairy farming.

The family began milking cows at Airthrey Kerse Farm in Bridge of Allan in 1939, when Dr Robert Graham’s father started with just 12 cows milked by hand.

Judges visited Mains of Boquhan to review herd health, feeding and the technology supporting cow welfare. They praised the farm’s focus on sustainable production and investment in automation.

Dr Robert Graham, Chairman of Graham’s Family Dairy, said the award was “a real credit to the whole team at Mains of Boquhan who put so much effort into making sure the cows are healthy, content and well cared for.”

He added: “We’ve brought together the best of both worlds – the values we’ve always held as a family farm alongside the latest dairy technology.

"Seeing that combination work so well gives me great confidence in the future of our family-run business and in Scottish farming as a whole.”

Home to around 300 Jersey cows, the farm underwent a £4 million upgrade in 2023, introducing a robotic shed with automated curtains, red night lighting and weather controls designed to keep conditions stable year-round. The system allows cows to choose when to rest, feed or be milked.

“The new shed has really changed how we work and how the cows live,” said Dairy Herd Manager Leanne Betram. “You can see how settled and content they are – they choose when to eat, rest, and when to be milked, and that freedom makes a big difference to their wellbeing.”

The AgriScot judging panel noted the farm’s attention to detail, including a calf mortality rate below 1% and consistent herd health results.

AgriScot’s awards highlight farms setting benchmarks for innovation and sustainability across Scotland. This year’s recognition cements Graham’s Family Dairy’s role in advancing welfare-focused, efficient milk production.