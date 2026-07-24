Graham's semi-skimmed milk recalled after antibiotics detected

Certain bottles of Graham’s Family Dairy semi-skimmed milk have been recalled over concerns they could trigger a reaction in people allergic to antibiotics.

The Food Standards Agency said the alert applies to one-pint, one-litre and two-litre bottles with a best-before date of 31 July 2026.

The recall applies specifically to England and Scotland.

According to the FSA, veterinary medicines, including penicillin, were found in the milk and may make it unsafe to consume.

The agency warned that the product could pose a particular health risk to people with an allergy to penicillin or other antibiotics.

Graham’s Family Dairy described the recall as a precautionary measure because trace levels of antibiotics may be present.

The company said: “This is a precautionary measure we have taken as there is a small risk a trace level of antibiotics may be present in the milk which could cause a reaction to consumers with an allergy to antibiotics.”

Customers have been urged not to drink the affected milk.

The dairy said: “If you have purchased any of these products, please do not consume. Instead, please return the milk to the store purchased from for refund.”

Graham’s apologised and said no other products or date codes were affected.

Recall notices will be displayed in shops selling the milk and/or online.

Customers should return the affected product to the retailer where it was bought for a full refund.