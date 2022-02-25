Grain merchant Cefetra acquires Scottish two grain stores

Grain merchant Cefetra has acquired two grain stores in Scotland for over £7m, adding approximately 140,000 tonnes to the firm's capacity.

One of the grain stores acquired by Cefetra, at Ormiston in East Lothian, has a capacity of circa 80,000 tonnes.

The other, at Charlesfield in Melrose, near the Scottish Borders, can hold approximately 60,000 tonnes.

Cefetra, which owns over 39 storage sites and 20 ports, is one of the major traders of grains and animal feed raw materials in the UK and Ireland.

Managing director Andrew Mackay said the significant investment would 'further strengthen' the company's grain origination business.

“It demonstrates our long-term commitment to supporting both the farming community and our established customers across Scotland and Northern England," he added.

“These grain handling, processing and storage facilities, with drying, cleaning and grain analysis operations, give us the infrastructure required to operate in key grain production areas of Scotland.

"They allow us to work with and support farmers, whilst also enabling us to supply quality grains, oilseeds and pulses to key customers in Scotland and Northern England.”

Cefetra dispatches between 85,000 – 90,000 tonnes of raw materials to industry partners every week, and delivers 550 – 600 lorry loads per day.