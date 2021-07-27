Grant helps Welsh pig producers make promo materials

Welsh pig producers are being encouraged to apply for a grant to produce their own branded promotional materials for their business.

Farmers in Pontsian, Ceredigion have seized an opportunity to enhance their pork business by utilising a £750 marketing grant from Menter Moch Cymru.

The grant helps producers promote their business and pork products by adopting an approach whereby businesses work with an approved design firm to develop bespoke promotional materials.

These can include leaflets, labels, packing, photography, digital adverts and graphics. The funding can also be used towards print and production costs.

Cennydd Jones and Naomi Nicholas became pig producers following their success in the Menter Moch Cymru and Wales YFC Pig Finishing Initiative in 2017.

They sell produce from their herd of Welsh pigs through a box scheme, Traed Moch, and the marketing grant has assisted them to develop their business professionally.

“It is important to proceed to develop the business, and this funding was ideal for us, so we could develop further and ensure that our produce arrived at our customers doorstep as professional as possible," Cennydd said.

The grant was used to develop bespoke boxes for delivering meat with their logo, along with colourful informative flyers that will be used to convey their unique story.

Naomi added: “Our intention with the marketing grant was to get more sustainable packaging and also flyers. I think that it is really important that the public know our story.

"Every time an individual purchases our box they are introduced to our unique story of being pig producers in rural Wales producing meat to the highest standard and rearing the native Welsh breed.

“It has been a big development for us as a company. It’s a great step forward,” she added.

Menter Moch Cymru has urged other pig producers in the country to go for the grant to produce their own branded promotional materials for their business.

Melanie Cargill, Menter Moch Cymru project manager added: “It’s great to see pig businesses developing as a result of the marketing grant that is available for all pig producers here in Wales.

"Given the current situation as a result of Covid-19, there is an even greater need for producers to use as many marketing methods as possible to broaden their customer base and to highlight their products.

"In doing so, they will also raise awareness of the quality and availability of Welsh pork," she said.