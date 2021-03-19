Grants awarded to 10 crofters to build new homes

Grants have been awarded to 10 crofters to improve or build new homes in some of Scotland’s most remote and marginal farming communities.

The Croft House Grants scheme aims to retain and attract people to rural and remote areas, and the latest round of funding totals £353,002.

The funds will be used to improve crofters' housing or build new homes, which is then hoped will generate economic activity.

Since the scheme first launched in 2007, more than £22.1 million has been awarded to 1,033 families and individuals in rural and island communities.

Figures by the Commission’s Register of Crofts (ROC) shows that overall, there are 21,186 crofts in Scotland, of which 15,137 are tenanted and the remainder owned.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said crofters had been working hard during the pandemic, contributing to the sustainability of rural and island communities.

"The future sustainability of these areas depends on our ability to attract and retain people, particularly young families, and the grant has proved successful in doing just that.

“In the last year we have awarded over £1.8 million in grant funding to help build and improve homes for 59 crofters and their families."