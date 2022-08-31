Grants of up to £1m for Welsh farmers to improve 'nature networks'

A fund has opened for Welsh farmers to improve the condition of Wales' network of protected land sites, also known as nature networks.

Round two of the Nature Networks Fund has opened, and farmers and landowners can apply for grants ranging from £30,000 to £1 million.

The aim of the fund, opened by the Welsh government and the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF), is to improve the condition of protected and connected nature sites.

These networks cover Special Areas of Conservation, Special Protection Areas and other Sites of Special Scientific Interest (SSSIs).

The fund also aims to support the active involvement of rural communities in and around these protected sites.

Round two will support capacity building, including: financial resilience, community engagement, training and apprenticeship programmes and inclusion work.

The NLHF said: "The scheme is open to all individuals and organisations working with natural heritage in Wales.

"The aim of the Nature Networks Fund is to improve the condition and resilience of Wales’ network of protected land and marine sites.

"Improving the condition of these protected and connected sites will enable them to function better as nature networks.

"Nature networks are vital, resilient areas where habitats and species can thrive and expand."

Applications for grants between £30,000 and £250k close on 19 October, while applications for grants between £250k and £1m close on 7 December.

Farmers and landowners interested in applying can do so online.