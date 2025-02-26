Grants towards wide range of farming equipment to open in spring

The government has confirmed it will be investing in farming productivity grants, as another window of the Farming Equipment and Technology Fund will soon open.

The FETF, which will open again in the spring, will issue grants between £1,000 and £25,000, Defra said at the NFU Conference in London.

Around £46 million will be made available under the fund for this year, the department confirmed.

While Defra did not unveil further details or timelines, farmers needing to upgrade their slurry management or application equipment will likely be able to apply for grants of up to £25,000.

There will likely be similar sums available to support the purchase of direct drills, yield monitors and other technologies which can contribute to productivity improvements.

Investment in animal welfare enhancements will also likely be supported as part of this year's FETF.

NFU deputy president, David Exwood said with ever-increasing financial pressures on farm, the announcement to open up the fund was welcome.

He said: "It will play an important role in helping our members invest in their businesses to increase productivity and improve animal health and welfare as well as deliver for the environment.

“It’s vital that farmers review the information carefully to understand the focus and requirements of the scheme and that it’s ultimately right for them and the farm.”

At the NFU Conference, the government unveiled a raft of new policies for farming, including an extension to the seasonal worker visa route and a 50% public procurement target for food.