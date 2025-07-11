Grass crisis: NSA urges emergency grazing measures amid dry spell

Sheep farmers are running out of grass, and the National Sheep Association is demanding urgent rule changes to let them graze land normally off-limits — before animal welfare and farm viability hit breaking point.

In a letter sent to the chief executive of the Rural Payments Agency (RPA), the NSA requested a temporary derogation to allow earlier-than-usual grazing of land enrolled in key Countryside Stewardship options.

Specifically, these are the AB15 (two-year sown legume fallow) and AB18 (improved grassland fallow) options.

A prolonged lack of rainfall has led to poor grass growth in many parts of the UK, leaving sheep farmers struggling to provide adequate forage for their livestock.

The NSA warned that grazing is now critically limited, the outlook for winter forage production is poor, and bluetongue-related movement restrictions are compounding the situation.

The body's chief executive, Phil Stocker warned that without urgent action, the dual threat to animal welfare and the viability of farm businesses could become severe.

He said: “We would specifically request that the RPA consider allowing earlier-than-usual grazing on land entered into these two options that would usually provide valuable grazing in the late summer or autumn.

“Given the current circumstances, there is a pressing need to access these areas sooner than typically permitted under scheme rules.

"Such a derogation would help alleviate immediate forage pressures while still upholding the broader environmental aims of the scheme.”

The NSA notes that similar temporary relaxations of scheme restrictions have been granted in previous years during extreme weather events.

The organisation argues that a proportionate, flexible response from the RPA would allow farmers to support livestock welfare while remaining compliant with stewardship agreements.