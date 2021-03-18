Great British Beef Week 2021 to focus on UK sustainability

The annual Great British Beef Week is back next month, with this year set to have a particular focus on the UK beef industry's environmental credentials.

The weeklong initiative, to take place this year between 23 to 30 April, champions British beef and the farmers who produce it.

Ladies in Beef – a group of more than 150 female beef farmers from across the UK – will be spearheading it.

This year, the focus will be on the environment with an emphasis on what farmers do to make British beef highly sustainable.

Figures show that UK beef production boasts a carbon footprint of just less than half the global average.

Jilly Greed, who co-founded Ladies in Beef with NFU president Minette Batters, said the food industry was 'constantly evolving'.

"This year we wanted to demonstrate how the beef sector is progressive and wanted to demonstrate its environmental sustainability credentials.

"By doing this, our aim is to reassure consumers that by continuing to buy and enjoy beef, they are acting responsibly and sustainably.”

She said managing land in a sustainable way was a 'fundamental responsibility' of the modern-day farmer.

"This includes farming regeneratively, improving grasslands and paddock grazing, planting trees, maintaining wildflowers for the bee population, harvesting and giving cattle rainwater to drink."

Ladies in Beef says further information will be released in the weeks leading up to Great British Beef Week 2021.